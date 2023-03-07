Georgia Republicans target transgender issues over other culture wars

Proposals to restrict abortions, expand gun rights, limit how sex and gender are taught in public schools, allow Buckhead to secede from Atlanta and resuscitate a “religious liberty” debate all failed to advance ahead of Monday’s Crossover Day deadline.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 140 advanced on party-line vote with Republicans rallying behind the measure. While it wouldn’t ban medication that slows or stops puberty, it restricts doctors from performing gender affirming surgery or giving hormones to children.

If the restrictions pass the House, it will mark the second consecutive year that Georgia legislators took aim at transgender issues. Gov. Brian Kemp last year approved a law that allowed high schools to ban transgender girls from competing in women’s sports.

“We should be supporting these individuals,” said Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves, “not making it harder for them.”

It’s part of a raft of measures in Republican-led states that target gender-affirming treatments. At least four states – Mississippi, South Dakota, Tennessee and Utah – have adopted similar restrictions. Federal judges in Alabama and Arkansas have temporarily blocked limits in those states. And legislative proposals are advancing in a dozen other states.

Democrats warn that this rush comes at a devastating price. State Sen. Kim Jackson, a Decatur pastor, said that the new restrictions only heighten the mental health anguish for those with gender dysphoria, a distress over the mismatch of their birth sex and gender identity.

“If it becomes law, we know that this bill actually may be deadly. Deadly,” said Jackson, the chamber’s first openly LGBTQ member.

To supporters who raised worries about the lasting effect of a surgical procedure, Jackson offered a question of her own.

“Do you know what the ultimate most irreversible thing is? Suicide. It’s death,” she said. “For me, this is about mental healthcare more than anything else.”