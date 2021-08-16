Georgia Republicans blast Afghanistan ‘chaos,’ Democrats focus on refugees

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, another Republican candidate for Senate, called for Biden to fire Gen. Mark Milley, the nation’s top military officer, and a congressional investigation into a “colossal failure of leadership and intelligence.”

“We must immediately evacuate all Americans, allies, translators, and people whose aid to us and their own country marks them for execution by the brutal Taliban,” he said. “If it takes troops, so be it. We owe them that.”

It’s not immediately clear whether the Taliban’s military successes will have long-term political consequences. Former President Donald Trump, a staunch opponent of “forever wars,” advocated for an abrupt pullout from Afghanistan and approved a peace agreement with the Taliban last year that Democrats were keen to mention.

Still, the state’s top Democratic leaders mostly avoided outspoken support of Biden’s withdrawal policy even as the president defended it. Biden argued that U.S. forces succeeded in denying al Qaeda safe harbor in the region and would gain little by maintaining costly troop deployments in Afghanistan.

Those who spoke about the Taliban’s takeover focused on the ongoing effort to rescue Western diplomats, civilians and Afghans who are likely to be targeted by the new regime.

State Rep. Bee Nguyen, an Atlanta Democrat who is running for secretary of state, recalled how an uncle and other relatives were immediately evacuated during the fall of Saigon in 1975, when military helicopters airlifted some refugees from the roof of the U.S. embassy in the final days of the Vietnam War.

Her parents would come later, after President Jimmy Carter decided to increase the number of Vietnamese refugees with the support of key Republicans, including Iowa Gov. Robert Ray.

“My hope is we see the same kind of political leadership we saw from President Carter & Gov. Ray,” she said in a tweet. “I pray that our Afghan allies & partners make it out alive and have the chance to rebuild their lives, the same way my family was able to. We owe it to them.”

Some also urged Georgia leaders to avoid a repeat of the backlash in the state to the resettlement of Syrian refugees in 2015. Then-Gov. Nathan Deal initially ordered state employees not to process their food stamp benefits before reversing course.

“We need to get our allies who helped our efforts over the last two decades out of harm’s way,” said state Rep. Scott Holcomb, an Atlanta Democrat and military veteran who served in Afghanistan.

“I fully support bringing refugees from Afghanistan to the U.S. And we should welcome them here in Georgia.”