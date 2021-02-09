Georgia GOP ‘election confidence’ report splits state Republicans

“We want every lawful vote counted and every unlawful vote rejected,” said state GOP chair David Shafer. “We want the counting of votes to be done in the open and in accordance with law.”

There was no evidence of systemic voting fraud in Georgia in the 2020 election, and state and federal officials repeatedly debunked false narratives promoted by Trump and his allies following his defeat. Courts at every level dismissed challenges brought by Trump’s campaign and its supporters.

‘They will be sued’

Republican state senators have already introduced a barrage of measures that match some of the group’s recommendations. They would overhaul voting laws after record turnout helped Democrats flip the state in November’s presidential race and sweep the two U.S. Senate runoffs in January.

But some state GOP leaders have expressed caution about several of the farthest-reaching proposals.

While Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston have each backed requiring additional verification to cast an absentee ballot, they have not endorsed more stringent measures. Duncan, who defeated Shafer in a 2018 runoff, panned the report through his top aide.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

“The guy who managed to squander the presidential election and two U.S. Senate seats in a matter of two months’ time has now issued a laundry list of election reforms he’d like enacted without ever once consulting with the Republican governor, lieutenant governor or speaker,” said John Porter.

“At some point, Georgia Republican voters are going to get tired of Shafer’s loser’s limp.”

The report is aimed at providing cover for Republican legislators who are seeking a broader overhaul of the voting system.

Among the members of the task force are former state Sen. William Ligon, who pushed for a special session to overturn Georgia’s election results; Alice O’Lenick, who faced calls to resign as Gwinnett County’s elections board chair after she endorsed changing elections laws so “we at least have a shot at winning;” and Ray Smith, an attorney who represented the Trump campaign’s court challenge.

Earlier Monday, Stacey Abrams and other voting rights advocates warned they were poised to file court challenges if any of the restrictive GOP voting measures are signed into law.

“I can promise the state of Georgia that if they pass these bills, they will be sued,” said Marc Elias, a Democratic elections attorney, “and they will almost certainly lose.”