Georgia Democrats to file ethics complaint against Doug Collins

“The conduct is all the more problematic in the context of an impeachment vote,” wrote Hogan in the complaint, which cites House rules that prohibit the use of proceedings for any partisan political campaign purpose.

Collins’ campaign cast the filing as a sign Democrats take him as a bigger threat than Loeffler in the November special election, a wide-open affair with no party primaries to filter out nominees. Recent polls show the two in a tight race for Republican votes.

Campaign spokesman Dan McLagan said the Republican incumbent and Democrats are “teaming up” against Collins.

“They really, really don’t want Georgians to see the video of Doug demolishing the left as Trump’s chief defender during impeachment,” said McLagan. “It’s a new clip. It’s truth. They want it censored.”