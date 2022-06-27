Georgia Democrats blast Kemp over ‘heartbreaking’ baby formula shortage

“It is unconscionable that your administration, amid the heartbreaking supply crisis, chose to destroy perfectly good baby formula,” read the letter.

It was signed by many of the state’s most prominent Democrats, including state Sen. Jen Jordan, the party’s nominee for attorney general, and state Rep. Bee Nguyen, the nominee for secretary of state.

Georgia adopted the policy in 2019 in response to guidance from the federal Department of Agriculture that advised against donating returned products, even if they were unopened and unexpired, for safety reasons.

State health officials say they’re now working to boost the formula supply and provide community food programs with extra stock. Georgia has also secured federal waivers to give needy families more options to buy the formula.

The letter from the Democrats, who each support Kemp challenger Stacey Abrams, demands more aggressive initiatives to stem the shortage.

“As legislators, but also as mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, and caregivers, we are calling on you to speak directly to the people of Georgia about this crisis,” it read, “and take immediate action to resolve it.”