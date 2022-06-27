ajc logo
X

Georgia Democrats blast Kemp over ‘heartbreaking’ baby formula shortage

051922 Norcross: Bottles of formula are shown on the shelves to be distributed at Helping Mamas Baby Supply Bank Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Norcross, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
051922 Norcross: Bottles of formula are shown on the shelves to be distributed at Helping Mamas Baby Supply Bank Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Norcross, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Georgia Democrats are demanding that Gov. Brian Kemp outline steps he’s taking to address a crippling shortage of infant formula that has sent families scrambling to secure a supply.

A letter issued Monday by roughly four dozen Democratic legislators accused Kemp of trying to shift blame for the scarcity by describing the shortage as a national issue, even as Georgia has among the nation’s highest out-of-stock rates.

“This deflection ignores that our families are the worst hit of any state,” the letter read. “We urge you to take responsibility and take action. Unfortunately, to date you have delivered no speech, presented no plan, and held no press conferences about the baby formula crisis.”

The crisis was spurred by the closure of the nation’s largest formula plant in February due to safety issues. Officials hope to resume largescale production at the Michigan plant, though it’s been plagued by delays.

The supply issues have sharpened focus on a state policy that mandated the destruction of thousands of cans of infant formula. Kemp’s administration reversed that policy in May after hunger relief groups expressed outrage about the practice.

“It is unconscionable that your administration, amid the heartbreaking supply crisis, chose to destroy perfectly good baby formula,” read the letter.

It was signed by many of the state’s most prominent Democrats, including state Sen. Jen Jordan, the party’s nominee for attorney general, and state Rep. Bee Nguyen, the nominee for secretary of state.

Georgia adopted the policy in 2019 in response to guidance from the federal Department of Agriculture that advised against donating returned products, even if they were unopened and unexpired, for safety reasons.

State health officials say they’re now working to boost the formula supply and provide community food programs with extra stock. Georgia has also secured federal waivers to give needy families more options to buy the formula.

The letter from the Democrats, who each support Kemp challenger Stacey Abrams, demands more aggressive initiatives to stem the shortage.

“As legislators, but also as mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, and caregivers, we are calling on you to speak directly to the people of Georgia about this crisis,” it read, “and take immediate action to resolve it.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks
Man convicted of guards’ murders kills himself in prison, officials say8h ago
Briefs: Davi Crimmins off Weiss’ podcast network; Mz. Shyneka on WE-TV; no more ‘Woke’
16h ago
Spalding sheriff requests GBI investigation of marshal accused of killing dog
10h ago
More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems
6h ago
More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems
6h ago
Pulse oximeter inaccuracies bring into question equity in health care
34m ago
The Latest
‘I am appalled.’ Stacey Abrams blasts Supreme Court’s abortion ruling
The Jolt: Why Brian Kemp is key to the Trump grand jury probe
The Jolt: Trump grand jury hears from subpoenaed state Senate Democrats
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top