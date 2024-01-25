Georgia AG pressed to review Election Board proposal

The Republican sponsor of a measure that would allow the State Election Board to investigate Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asked Attorney General Chris Carr on Thursday to vet the constitutionality of the proposal.

The request from state Sen. Max Burns came after his general counsel wrote a letter saying Senate Bill 358 would violate the Georgia Constitution by allowing “unelected bureaucrats unchecked power over the state’s executive branch” and could lead to illegal election interference.

“This authority could easily be weaponized by political activists seeking to use the State Election Board to punish political opponents or prevent the lawful certification of election results, harming the integrity of Georgia’s elections,” General Counsel Charlene McGowan wrote in a letter to Burns, R-Sylvania.