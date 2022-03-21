Geoff Duncan’s ‘GOP 2.0′ batters Trump with TV attacks ahead of Georgia rally

Duncan’s stance drew the fury of Trump and a group of senior Republicans still loyal to him. After Duncan decided not to stand for another election, Trump backed state Sen. Burt Jones over Butch Miller, a Senate GOP leader with closer ties to the lieutenant governor.

The TV ad is the most aggressive step yet from Duncan’s “GOP 2.0″ group, which aims to refocus the party on conservative policies rather than pro-Trump ideology. The six-figure buy will run in cable, broadcast and digital in markets across the state.

It features Duncan, a former minor league baseball picture, with ominous warnings about rising inflation and illegal immigration. After flashing to images of Abrams, Perdue and Trump, it ends with Duncan in a baseball dugout insisting that “a conservative vision is needed now more than ever.”

Watch it here:

Transcript:

“Inflation at a 40-year high. Open borders. National security threats. But some politicians would rather talk about conspiracy theories and past losses. Letting liberal extremists take us in the wrong direction – a mistake our country simply can’t afford.

“We must focus on the future and rebuild our party. But I am not alone in believing there is a better way forward. A conservative vision is needed now more than ever. It’s time for GOP 2.0.”