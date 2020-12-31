Former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss suffers ‘minor stroke’

Here’s the statement we just received from Lauren Claffey Tomlinson, who was his press secretary in Washington and now is serving as the family spokeswoman:

“On Tuesday, Sen. Chambliss suffered from a minor stroke and was quickly admitted to Grady Hospital for treatment. He is receiving excellent care at the renowned Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center. “He is doing well, resting comfortably, and is looking forward to a full recovery. Saxby and his wife Julianne thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers during this time.” -

We will pass along any details we receive as quickly as possible.