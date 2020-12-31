X

Former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss suffers ‘minor stroke’

October 8, 2014 Locust Grove - Senator Saxby Chambliss speaks during a cost-sharing agreement event for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project at Home Depot Direct Fulfillment Center on Wednesday, October 8, 2014. Gov. Nathan Deal announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Georgia Ports Authority have signed a cost-sharing agreement for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, meaning dredging in the river could begin by the end of the year. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Jim Galloway, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss, 77, suffered what is being described as a minor stroke on Tuesday at his Atlanta home.

Here’s the statement we just received from Lauren Claffey Tomlinson, who was his press secretary in Washington and now is serving as the family spokeswoman:

“On Tuesday, Sen. Chambliss suffered from a minor stroke and was quickly admitted to Grady Hospital for treatment. He is receiving excellent care at the renowned Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center.

“He is doing well, resting comfortably, and is looking forward to a full recovery. Saxby and his wife Julianne thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers during this time.”

We will pass along any details we receive as quickly as possible.

Chambliss, a Republican, retired from the U.S. Senate in 2015. His Senate seat was filled by Republican David Perdue, who is now locked in a runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff.

