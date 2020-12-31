Former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss suffers ‘minor stroke’

Former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss, 77, suffered what is being described as a minor stroke on Tuesday at his Atlanta home.
Here’s the statement we just received from Lauren Claffey Tomlinson, who was his press secretary in Washington and now is serving as the family spokeswoman:
“On Tuesday, Sen. Chambliss suffered from a minor stroke and was quickly admitted to Grady Hospital for treatment. He is receiving excellent care at the renowned Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center.
“He is doing well, resting comfortably, and is looking forward to a full recovery. Saxby and his wife Julianne thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers during this time.”
We will pass along any details we receive as quickly as possible.
Chambliss, a Republican, retired from the U.S. Senate in 2015. His Senate seat was filled by Republican David Perdue, who is now locked in a runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff.