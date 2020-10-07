Former Isakson aide to serve as Kemp’s next chief of staff

Trey Kilpatrick

In February, he was appointed vice president of government and community affairs at Georgia State University.

In his new role, Kilpatrick is charged with supervising the governor’s senior deputies, marshaling his priorities through the Legislature and navigating crises.

The switch comes at a time when Kemp faces mounting challenges over his coronavirus response, threats to his political clout and a likely rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2022.

Kemp said in a statement that he is “truly honored” to welcome Kilpatrick to his administration.

“With his wealth of experience from both federal and state government, Trey is uniquely qualified to lead my administration,” the governor said.