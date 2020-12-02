Former Georgia Republican leaders urge state GOP to focus on runoffs

And a handful of state Republican officials have called on voters to ignore the misinformation spread by Trump and some of his supporters. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan warned that the unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud risk “alienating” supporters in the long term.

The letter doesn’t directly address Trump’s campaign to overturn Georgia’s election results. But it challenges conservatives to “realize that our common opponent is a Democratic party ideology that wishes to fundamentally alter the fabric of our nation into something unrecognizable.”

“Indeed, we have an obligation to assure every Georgia citizen - regardless of ideology - that free and fair elections are what distinguish our Republic from all others,” it reads.

“However, we cannot let this ongoing work detract from a mission that only Georgia Republicans can accomplish: maintaining control of the U.S. Senate so that our children and grandchildren can continue to enjoy the national security, economic opportunity and personal freedom that have defined our great nation since its Founding.”

Other signers include former Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Larry Thompson, who was once a top official in the Justice Department. It was also notable for the names not on the list, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who has amplified Trump’s claim that his victory was “stolen.”