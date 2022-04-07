Fair Fight’s first 2022 endorsement is for founder Stacey Abrams’ former House seat

The political organization founded by Stacey Abrams has endorsed its first candidate of the 2022 election cycle. And it’s not the Democratic gubernatorial contender, although it’s for an office near-and-dear to her.
Fair Fight PAC on Thursday backed Bentley Hudgins for the Atlanta-based House district that Abrams once represented and is now held by outgoing state Rep. Bee Nguyen.
The organization picked Hudgins over several other contenders including Saira Draper, who headed the voter protection initiative at the Democratic Party of Georgia before stepping down to run for the open seat.
It’s hard not to see this as a swipe at Draper, particularly given the quotes from the group’s leadership.
“Bentley is the clear choice in the election for any Georgian concerned about protecting voting rights,” said Andre Fields, Fair Fight’s political director.
The organization’s announcement went on to describe Hudgins, a longtime activist who would be the first openly nonbinary lawmaker in the General Assembly, as “the voting rights candidate in this race.”
Insider’s note: This item was ripped from the Morning Jolt.