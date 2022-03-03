Head of Democratic voting rights effort seeks Georgia House seat

Saira Draper, who heads voter protection initiative at the Democratic Party of Georgia, said Thursday she’s running for the open seat. Nguyen, who succeeded Abrams in 2017, is running for secretary of state.

“This district has a history of electing formidable women who are experts in voting rights,” Draper said in an interview. “It’s more critical than ever that we have a proponent of elections and democracy in the Gold Dome. And I’m ready to fill that role.”