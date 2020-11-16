Facing new attacks, Senate Democrats embrace unity in Georgia

Senators David Perdue, left, Kelly Loeffler, center, and Florida Senator Rick Scott, right, joined together for a rally on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Black Diamond Grill in Cumming, GA. Both Georgia candidates head to a run-off election in January. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

Not so anymore. In the last few days, Warnock was falsely accused of “welcoming” Cuban dictator Fidel Castro to a New York City church where he served as a youth pastor, assailed over a 2002 arrest and criticized for defending the Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

Over the weekend came a new charge lifted from an opposition file that Republicans promise is still brimming with more: A video of a 2016 sermon at Emory University in which Warnock said “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness.”

Warnock spokesman Terrence Clark said those lines were taken out of context by fearmongering Republicans. The sermon was delivered shortly after the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape that featured Trump’s boast of sexually harassing women, he said, and the pastor’s remarks were focused on a double standard.

Warnock, his spokesman said, was noting that “many people had tolerated then-candidate Trump’s hateful comments toward people with disabilities and marginalized communities, and only expressed outrage after that tape came out.”

The Democratic rally in Cobb, of course, focused on rallying the base and not fending off the latest attacks.

Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture toward a crowd during a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Speaking from atop a pickup truck, both Ossoff and Warnock stuck to uplifting themes. Ossoff said Biden’s victory heralded a new political era, one in which Americans can be confident their leaders are effectively handling the coronavirus pandemic and other crises.

“We’re living at a moment of crisis and we’ve been terribly misled this year. It didn’t have to be this way,” said Ossoff. “But the nightmare is ending. Trump is leaving. And people who know what they’re doing will be making decisions for us.”

And Warnock, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, pitched himself as a voice of reason and clarity in the U.S. Senate.

“Listen, we have important moral work to do,” he said. “Because there are forces at work in our beloved country tonight who do not know how to lead us, so they are trying to divide us. Folks who have no vision traffic in division.”

After the event, Warnock said the unearthing of his sermons were part of a “cookie-cutter” strategy from Loeffler as she tries to distract from her push to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“I am glad that Senator Loeffler is listening to my sermons. One of my favorite sermons is entitled ‘Love your neighbor,’” he said. “And in practical terms that means you don’t get rid of your neighbor’s healthcare in the middle of a pandemic.”