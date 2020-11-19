Ethics complaints target Loeffler after she solicited donations in US Capitol

“We’re only two weeks into this race and the Democrats are already so desperate to try to distract from Raphael Warnock’s attacks on the police, military, small businesses, Israel and virtually every other voting bloc that they’re spending their time filing frivolous complaints,” said Stephen Lawson, Loeffler’s spokesman.

Loeffler and fellow Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue are in Jan. 5 runoffs against Warnock and Jon Ossoff to determine control of the U.S. Senate. One of the wealthiest members of Congress, Loeffler pumped more than $23 million of her own fortune into her general election campaign, but she’s more aggressively courting donors for the runoff cycle.

Her remarks came during a Fox News segment focused on the spending spree in the twin runoff races, which have already attracted more than $120 million in ad spending since the Nov. 3 election.

“We know that hundreds of millions of dark, liberal money is pouring into our state. That’s why it’s so important that everyone across the country get involved,” she said from the Capitol. “They can visit KellyforSenate.com to chip in $5 or $10 bucks to get involved, volunteer.”

They mirror ethics claims from left-leaning groups that targeted U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina when he asked for campaign donations in October after Supreme Court confirmation hearings. His campaign said he was responding to a question and that it was “unintentional.”

The complaint against Loeffler from the American Democracy Legal Fund said the Republican’s violation was cut and dry. Brad Woodhouse, the group’s president, said the “fundraising solicitation from the Capitol was illegal, plain and simple.”