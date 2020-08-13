Election 2020: Lucy McBath releases first campaign ad

The spot highlights McBath’s sponsorship of a veteran services bill that was signed into law last year, as well as her efforts to pass gun control legislation and a bill that would lower the cost of prescription drugs. She also references her son, Jordan Davis, who was murdered as a teenager and whose death led McBath down the path to politics.

She will face her predecessor, Karen Handel, in the November general for the 6th Congressional District. The suburban Atlanta seat is categorized as “lean Democratic” by the Cook Political Report but is among the most competitive in the nation.