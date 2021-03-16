Drew Ferguson considers 2022 Senate bid against Warnock

Allies of the West Point Republican said he is being pressured by some state and national GOP figures to mount a campaign against Warnock, who defeated U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a January runoff special election and faces a 2022 contest for a full six-year term.

A dentist and former West Point mayor, Ferguson has quickly moved up the U.S. House ranks since his 2016 election and is now the chamber’s GOP chief deputy whip. He’s also long been an ally to former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, another potential contender whom Ferguson backed in last year’s Senate race.