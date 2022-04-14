Does Trump’s endorsement matter in Georgia? It depends, says UGA poll

It’s a different tale down the ticket. Support for Burt Jones was nearly 30 percentage points higher among the group told about Trump’s endorsement of his bid for lieutenant governor. Likewise for U.S. Rep. Jody Hice’s campaign for secretary of state.

And Patrick Witt, a little-known contender for insurance commissioner, tallied just 8% among the group not told about Trump’s blessing. But his support soared to 52% among the respondents who were made aware of Trump’s support.

Trey Hood, the UGA political scientist who conducted the poll, said it was something of a mixed bag.

“In the governor’s race, Trump doesn’t seem to matter at all. In the Senate race, Walker gets a bump but he’s so far ahead it doesn’t matter,” said Hood. “Down the ticket, it does matter. But in order for it to count, the candidates have to make sure voters know about it.”

Read the polling memo here.

***

Here are other findings of the poll:

· About 60% of likely GOP primary voters say the state’s new election law has “greatly or somewhat” increased their confidence in Georgia’s election system. Two-thirds indicated they were confident the November 2022 election will be conducted fairly.

· Still, almost three-quarters – 73% – say Biden won the presidential election as a result of fraud.

· About 84% of Georgia GOP primary voters have a favorable opinion of Trump and 61% think he should run for president again. One-third thought he should not run again.

· Roughly 41% say a Trump endorsement makes them more likely to vote for a particular candidate, compared to half who said an endorsement would make no difference. About 8% said it would make them less likely to support a Trump-endorsed candidate.

· Inflation was the top issue for GOP primary voters, followed by elections-related issues and more general concerns about the economy.

· When asked about the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, 83% of respondents indicated it was “time to move on,” while 13% said it should never be forgotten.