DNC notebook: Eric Holder instructs Georgia delegates to look beyond November

This isn’t about winning Atlanta; this isn’t about winning Augusta,” she said. “This is about winning across the state. It’s about using the infrastructure that we built together in 2012, 2014, 2016, and, yes, the infrastructure we built in 2018, that delivered more democratic votes than any time in Georgia history.”

Transgender delegate says inclusivity is key

Chanel Haley spent two cycles helping members of the state Democratic Party select delegates to the national convention before she decided to run herself. The Morrow resident is among roughly 30 delegates from across America who identify as transgender at this year’s party convention.

The Democratic Party of Georgia has implemented rules to ensure its delegation is diverse racially, gender-wise and even when it comes to ensuring disabled or LGBT activists are considered. Haley, who works for Georgia Equality, first volunteered for the party with a state House race in 2009. There were times in those initial years she didn’t feel fully seen.

“Fast-forward to now; I can honestly say the party has become a lot more inclusive,” she said.

Haley decided to become a delegate so she could be a part of the conversation as the party shaped its 2020-2024 platform. It paid off.

The Democratic National Committee accepted an amendment she proposed, which is now found on page 36 of the final platform document. It says Democratic candidates should support measures that improve training and education for law enforcement and workers in the judicial system to ensure transgender and gender-nonconforming people are treated fairly and equitably.

Chanel Haley was included in a photo collage of all the transgender delegates to the 2020 Democratic Convention. Screenshot of the collage, which was shared during Tuesday's LGBT Caucus meeting.

John Lewis ‘Hero’ mural provides backdrop for Georgia roll call video

Party Chairwoman Nikema Williams chose the John Lewis mural in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood as the setting for her short video awarding the state’s 117 delegate votes to Joe Biden.

The “Roll Call Across America” videos featuring the unique people and qualities of 57 states and territories. This replacement of the in-person roll-call where delegations cast votes for presidential nominees is already among the most popular changes under the virtual convention format.

.@NikemaWilliams cast Georgia delegates’ votes for Biden with the John Lewis mural in Atlanta as her backdrop. Full video: pic.twitter.com/oAQkeHlj4r — Tia Mitchell (@TIAreports) August 19, 2020

Ossoff, Warnock discuss ’Flip the Senate’ campaigns

Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are both participating in a “Flip the Senate” rally today as part of unofficial Democratic Convention programming.

The virtual event, hosted by U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, will also feature other Democratic Senate candidates speaking to registered convention delegates. Booker will lead a conversation about the importance of Democrats taking control of the chamber and what it would mean if all three branches of government were controlled by the party, a press release said. Ossoff’s campaign said he will discuss the historic nature of Democrats winning one or both seats.