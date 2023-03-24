DeSantis brings unofficial 2024 campaign to Georgia next week

Two other major GOP candidates have also entered the contest: Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, who held fundraisers in Atlanta this week; and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Although Trump remains a frontrunner, dozens of elected officials and activists surveyed recently by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution say they’re reluctant to embrace his comeback bid and enthusiastic about an alternative.

Some say that Trump is irrevocably tainted by the ongoing criminal and civil investigations into his actions during and after his presidency — particularly the Fulton County probe into whether he and his allies illegally sought to reverse his narrow 2020 defeat.

With the nominating contests a year away, DeSantis was the top alternative state GOP leaders mentioned in texts, emails and phone interviews over a two-week span. Others floated former Vice President Mike Pence and Haley.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who defeated a Trump-backed challenger last year, is among the mainstream GOP leaders who have welcomed the wide-open primary.

Kemp, who has also taken steps to factor into the 2024 conversation, recently told the AJC he expects a contest “that showcases the successes of Republican governors and the work of other conservative leaders.”