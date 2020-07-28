Democrats assail Perdue over ‘hateful’ ad that made Ossoff’s nose look bigger

Perdue spokeswoman Casey Black said it was an accident that occurred during a graphic design process handled by an outside vendor who resized the photo and then used a filter. She said the ad was taken down to ensure “no confusion” and added that Perdue had not seen it.

“Anybody who implies that this was anything other than an inadvertent error is intentionally misrepresenting Senator Perdue’s strong and consistent record of standing firmly against antisemitism and all forms of hate,” she said.

Perdue’s aides pointed to his support for a resolution that condemns anti-Semitism, his support for pro-Israel and Jewish causes, and his co-sponsorship of a measure which sought to toughen penalties on victims of crimes motivated by religious or racial bias.

A key ally of President Donald Trump, Perdue is locked in a tight race for re-election against Ossoff, who won a crowded primary outright last month.

The Republican, a former Fortune 500 executive, has recently launched a series of ads attacking Ossoff as too liberal and highlighting his healthcare and law-and-order stances. Ossoff, the owner of an investigative journalism firm, has sought to frame Perdue as a member of a corrupt political elite.

Jewish groups wary of centuries-old anti-Semitic caricatures reacted swiftly. Dov Wilker, who heads the Atlanta office of the American Jewish Committee, said he was “shocked” to learn of Perdue’s ad. He also criticized a reference in the spot that references “buying Georgia,” which he said also evokes hateful stereotypes.

“We call upon the senator to apologize and would be happy to meet with him and his staff to discuss anti-Semitism and its steady rise at home and abroad,” said Wilker.