Democratic veteran challenges ‘twisted’ QAnon-promoting Greene

Sparked by Greene’s polarizing persona, the race for the seat is fast getting crowded. Flowers is one of at least four Democrats who have filed paperwork to challenge Greene, and several Republicans are eyeing the race as well.

They see an opening after Greene was exiled from two committees in an extraordinary rebuke last month for her support of extremist ideology, which has included support for the QAnon conspiracy, remarks suggesting the Sept. 11 attacks were plotted by the government and claims that a Jewish cabal used an orbital laser beam to spark a deadly wildfire.

She renounced some of her claims in a House speech last month and told reporters she apologizes for “saying all those things that are wrong and offensive.” She also said her demotion has “freed” her up to push far-right conservative policies around the nation.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Heading into the 2022 election, Greene is heavily favored to carry the 14th district, which spans from Atlanta’s northwestern exurbs through the rural corner of the state. The contours are sure to be revised, however, when legislators redraw the district later this year with new Census data.

Flowers contended he had a shot no matter how the district looks. He said the district’s voters didn’t have a true choice last year because the Democratic nominee dropped out shortly before the election.

“I am running to give people a choice,” Flowers said. “A choice between chaos and stability. A choice of someone who thinks Sept. 11 was a hoax, and someone who was serving our country on Sept. 11 and then spent the next 10 years in war zones.”

He said residents in the district, now dotted with billboards calling for Greene to resign, are “hip to her game” and want an effective lawmaker in Congress.

“I’m tired of politicians treating fellow Americans like the enemy just because of different political views,” Flowers said. “I’ve actually seen the enemy up close. When we work together, Americans are the solution, not the problem.”