Democratic groups launch $2M ad push targeting Kemp

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a news conference on Aug. 10, 2020, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a news conference on Aug. 10, 2020, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 7 minutes ago

Two Democratic super PACs will pump $2 million into an ad campaign assailing Republican Gov. Brian Kemp ahead of the midterm election.

The new advertising initiative announced Tuesday by Priorities USA and America Works USA targets Georgia voters who don’t regularly consume mainstream news, with a particular emphasis on Black voters across the state.

The campaign, which focuses on social media platforms, will slam Kemp and other Republicans for refusing to expand Medicaid, a priority of Democrat Stacey Abrams’ bid for governor.

It’s among the first in a likely wave of national reinforcements for Abrams as she wages her second campaign for Georgia’s top office.

FILE - Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press on Dec. 16, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Locked in a bitter Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary, incumbent Brian Kemp and former Sen. David Perdue don't agree on much these days. But there's one political force that can unify the former friends now battling for the same office within the same party: Stacey Abrams. Kemp and Perdue both sharply criticized Abrams, a Democrat who is running for Georgia's governorship (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

The Democrat has out-raised Kemp and David Perdue, another Republican, in the opening months of her bid but will also benefit from outside help to counter the GOP candidates.

The Republican Governors Association is financing a volley of ads for Kemp, while Perdue may get backup from pro-Donald Trump organizations.

Priorities USA announced earlier this year it would spend $30 million on digital ads in seven states with key races. Guy Cecil, the group’s leader, said Kemp has “left the people of Georgia behind, and Priorities USA won’t let his failure of leadership continue unaccounted for.”

It partnered with America Works, which has ties to the Democratic Governors Association, on the initiative.

Priorities USA said its research indicated that many disenchanted Georgians have tuned out news about elections and politics in the past year, and the ad campaign is designed to re-engage Georgians around causes important to the party’s base.

“We’re focused on reaching Georgians online, where they are already looking for information, to ensure that they have all the facts about the issues affecting their communities which Brian Kemp has not addressed,” said Cecil.

