Democratic groups launch $2M ad push targeting Kemp

The Democrat has out-raised Kemp and David Perdue, another Republican, in the opening months of her bid but will also benefit from outside help to counter the GOP candidates.

The Republican Governors Association is financing a volley of ads for Kemp, while Perdue may get backup from pro-Donald Trump organizations.

Priorities USA announced earlier this year it would spend $30 million on digital ads in seven states with key races. Guy Cecil, the group’s leader, said Kemp has “left the people of Georgia behind, and Priorities USA won’t let his failure of leadership continue unaccounted for.”

It partnered with America Works, which has ties to the Democratic Governors Association, on the initiative.

Priorities USA said its research indicated that many disenchanted Georgians have tuned out news about elections and politics in the past year, and the ad campaign is designed to re-engage Georgians around causes important to the party’s base.

“We’re focused on reaching Georgians online, where they are already looking for information, to ensure that they have all the facts about the issues affecting their communities which Brian Kemp has not addressed,” said Cecil.