Democrat Miller drops out of LG race after rival switches to race

Bryan Miller told supporters he was quitting the race but didn’t immediately disclose his plans for the future. He entered the contest in July seeking to follow in the footsteps of his legendary grandfather with a promise to strengthen the HOPE scholarship program.

“In recent days, it has become clear that the amount of money needed to win the primary is no longer within our reach,” he wrote donors. “Therefore I cannot in good conscience continue to ask our supporters to give their time, talents, and financial resources for a race that is not winnable.”