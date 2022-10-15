David Perdue empties Senate campaign account, gives $100K to Kemp

The spate of donations was revealed Saturday in a federal financial disclosure that puts to rest questions about what the former Fortune 500 executive, who lost two successive statewide races, would do with the cash leftover from his 2020 Senate reelection bid.

Perdue raised nearly $100 million during that campaign, which he lost in a 2021 runoff to Democrat Jon Ossoff. He then launched an ill-fated challenge to Kemp that ended in a humbling defeat to the governor in the May GOP primary.