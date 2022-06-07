‘Bless her heart.’ Kemp ad slams Abrams for ‘worst state in the country to live’ remark

Abrams immediately tried to “contextualize” her remarks by pointing to declining wages and the state’s high maternal mortality rates. Days later, she called her comments “inelegant” but her sentiment true.

“Brian Kemp is a failed governor who doesn’t care about the people of Georgia,” she said. “If you look at his record, if you look at the results under his four years of leadership, there has been failure after failure.”

The governor and his allies quickly used the clip to further their effort to paint her as a wannabe Washingtonian eager to use Georgians as a steppingstone to higher office.

“Stacey Abrams may have missed this while courting liberal billionaires in New York and California,” said Kemp spokesman Tate Mitchell, “but Georgia is the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family - and Governor Kemp is fighting to keep it that way.”