Biden sees prime opportunity in Deion Sanders-coached matchup on Atlanta TV

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is hoping the “Coach Prime phenomenon” will help the Democrat energize Black voters.

The campaign is set to air an ad in Atlanta on Saturday during the highly anticipated showdown between the University of Southern California and the University of Colorado, the Deion Sanders-led team that’s been one of the biggest surprises this college football season.

The 30-second spot targets Black voters by highlighting Biden’s efforts to address racial inequity and his work to “narrow the racial wealth gap by creating millions of new, good paying jobs and more funding for black businesses,” the narrator says.

Biden’s campaign has searched for new ways to energize Black voters, who comprise the backbone of the Democratic electorate in Georgia and fueled his narrow 2020 victory over Donald Trump in the state.

The president’s strategy is echoed in the latest ad, part of a $25 million ad campaign targeting Georgia and other battleground states. A Biden aide said the blitz is the largest ad buy targeting Black voters for a reelection campaign in U.S. history.

Black voters comprised about 88% of Biden’s support in Georgia in 2020, when he became the first Democratic nominee to carry the state since 1992. Trump, the GOP frontrunner, has tried to make inroads with Black voters after he won just 8% of their vote against Biden.

Biden’s ad seeks to capitalize on the excitement surrounding Sanders, a former Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons star who became “Coach Prime” when he landed his coaching gig. His 3-1 Buffaloes will play No. 8 USC in a highly anticipated Pac-12 matchup.

The Buffaloes are a hit with Black football fans, thanks partly to Sanders’ innovative coaching style and a surprising three-game winning streak at the season’s start. An ESPN analysis found that Colorado’s first three games rated 77% higher among Black viewers.

Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler credited a “Coach Prime phenomenon” that extends far beyond the traditional college football fanbase — making it a prime opportunity for the campaign.

“It just so happens that many among the millions of fans tuning in every Saturday to watch Colorado football represent the Biden-Harris coalition,” said Tyler, an Atlanta native.

“So as millions tune in Saturday afternoon, we’re making sure that we’re tapping into moments like these and presenting audiences with President Biden’s historic record of accomplishment for Black families.”