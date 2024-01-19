Biden hires veteran strategist to help lead 2024 bid in Georgia

President Joe Biden’s campaign tapped veteran strategist Jonae Wartel to help lead his reelection effort in Georgia, one of the most crucial battlegrounds in the 2024 election.

Wartel, an Atlanta native who will serve as the campaign’s senior adviser for Georgia, was a key aide to U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s 2020 and 2022 races and served as the party’s runoff director in 2021, when victories by Warnock and Jon Ossoff flipped control of the chamber.

She was tapped at a critical time, as Biden looks to rebuild the coalition that propelled his narrow victory over Donald Trump in Georgia four years ago.