Atlanta’s ‘Stitch’ and Beltline projects win new DOT funding

The Stitch proposal has been discussed for more than a decade as a way to connect parts of Atlanta through a “park deck” spanning 14 acres. The greenspace would run for three quarters of a mile atop the I-75/I-85 Connector, from the Civic Center MARTA station and beyond Piedmont Avenue.

Buttigieg said the funding, which would finance planning studies, helps advance several of the Biden Administration’s priorities.

“It makes sure we meet the federal government’s priority to reconnect areas that have been divided by past transportation decisions,” Buttigieg said. “Interstates are supposed to connect, but sometimes they divide as well.”

The Beltline infusion will finance a 14-foot-wide concrete trail, new security cameras, stormwater infrastructure, bridge repairs, and landscaping. The project also includes two major bridge renovations, six vertical connections, and two at-grade crossings.

“It’s a great way to make use of old right of way. And it takes into account all the things that matter for the future,” Buttigieg said.