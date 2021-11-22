ajc logo
X

Atlanta’s ‘Stitch’ and Beltline projects win new DOT funding

A rendering showing design concepts of “The Stitch,” a more than $300 million proposal to cover a portion of the Downtown Connector with parks and a restored street grid. The concept would restore links between Midtown and Downtown. Renderings by Jacobs.
Caption
A rendering showing design concepts of “The Stitch,” a more than $300 million proposal to cover a portion of the Downtown Connector with parks and a restored street grid. The concept would restore links between Midtown and Downtown. Renderings by Jacobs.

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Two landmark Atlanta infrastructure projects are getting a shot in the arm from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an interview Monday that $900,000 in grant funding would advance the “Stitch” project, which aims to put a massive park over parts of the Downtown Connector.

Another $16.4 million will finance an expansion of the Atlanta Beltline to construct about two miles of the Southside Trail that will stretch from Pittsburgh Yards to Boulevard Crossing Park.

They were among roughly $1 billion in discretionary grants distributed by the department each year. Projects worth about $10 billion jockeyed for the RAISE grants in a highly competitive process.

“When there’s a vision coming from the community about how to reconnect and create new usable land and greenspace, that’s something we want to accelerate,” Buttigieg said of the projects, which were promoted by U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams and U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

10/13/2021 — Atlanta, Georgia — Construction is still underway on the Southside trial of the Atlanta BeltLine in the Pittsburgh community of Atlanta, Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gathered with leaders from the Beltline, city and community for a ribbon-cutting of the newly paved Southside Trail Tuesday morning. The mixed-use path runs for 0.8 miles from the existing Westside Trail at the end of University Avenue to Pittsburgh Yards, just west of the I-75/85 overpass. (Alyssa Pointer/ Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Caption
10/13/2021 — Atlanta, Georgia — Construction is still underway on the Southside trial of the Atlanta BeltLine in the Pittsburgh community of Atlanta, Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gathered with leaders from the Beltline, city and community for a ribbon-cutting of the newly paved Southside Trail Tuesday morning. The mixed-use path runs for 0.8 miles from the existing Westside Trail at the end of University Avenue to Pittsburgh Yards, just west of the I-75/85 overpass. (Alyssa Pointer/ Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

The Stitch proposal has been discussed for more than a decade as a way to connect parts of Atlanta through a “park deck” spanning 14 acres. The greenspace would run for three quarters of a mile atop the I-75/I-85 Connector, from the Civic Center MARTA station and beyond Piedmont Avenue.

Buttigieg said the funding, which would finance planning studies, helps advance several of the Biden Administration’s priorities.

“It makes sure we meet the federal government’s priority to reconnect areas that have been divided by past transportation decisions,” Buttigieg said. “Interstates are supposed to connect, but sometimes they divide as well.”

The Beltline infusion will finance a 14-foot-wide concrete trail, new security cameras, stormwater infrastructure, bridge repairs, and landscaping. The project also includes two major bridge renovations, six vertical connections, and two at-grade crossings.

“It’s a great way to make use of old right of way. And it takes into account all the things that matter for the future,” Buttigieg said.

About the Author

ajc.com

Greg Bluestein
Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Targeted by Georgia GOP, McBath switching to safe Democratic district
3h ago
The Jolt: Redistricting scrambles Democrats’ plans for 2022
8h ago
The Jolt: Idea to overhaul Gwinnett school board could go statewide
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top