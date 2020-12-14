As early voting starts, Senate campaigns kick into higher gear

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock launched separate bus tours over the weekend, while U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue readied for a round of new events to capitalize on the early-voting period ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs for control of the U.S. Senate.

With the election coinciding with holiday season, both parties have put an extra emphasis on voting early. Warnock’s campaign punctuated that effort by releasing a 30-second ad Monday that urges Georgians to add “vote” to their busy to-do lists.