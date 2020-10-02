Andrew Young casts Ossoff as John Lewis protégé in Senate

Former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young called Democrat Jon Ossoff a candidate who would “help us overcome our differences to achieve justice, freedom, opportunity, and health for all people” if elected to the U.S. Senate.
Young said Friday that Ossoff’s “philosophy and worldview were shaped profoundly” by the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, whose office hired the Democrat as an intern when he was a teenager.
Recent polls show Ossoff deadlocked with U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a former Fortune 500 chief executive running for a second term.
Ossoff’s campaign hopes support from Young and other civil rights leaders helps him shore up support from Black voters, an electoral bloc that’s the cornerstone of the Democratic coalition in Georgia.
A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showed about 78% of Black voters backed Ossoff’s campaign, but another 10% supported Perdue and the remainder favored Libertarian Shane Hazel or had yet to decide.