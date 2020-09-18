Andrew Yang to make ‘virtual’ visit to Georgia for Biden’s campaign

Former presidential contender Andrew Yang will make a “virtual” stop in Georgia on Saturday to promote Joe Biden’s campaign, which is also stepping up efforts to attract Asian-American voters.
Yang will address Georgia Democrats at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at an event that also features activist Anjali Enjeti and state Sen. Zahra Karinshak.
The campaign also launched a leadership council Friday for its coalition of Asian American and Pacific Islander supporters that is co-chaired by Karinshak and four other state legislators: State Reps. Bee Nguyen and Sam Park; state Sen. Sheikh Rahman and incoming state Rep. Marvin Lim.
A string of high-profile presidential surrogates recently visited Georgia, including stops this week by two of President Donald Trump’s children - Eric and Donald Jr. - and an online event featuring Jill Biden.
But the presidential candidates have remained laser-focused on a smaller number of top-tier battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Polls in Georgia show a tight race between Biden and Trump, whose campaign is pouring resources into the state to keep it in GOP hands. No Democratic presidential contender has carried Georgia since Bill Clinton’s 1992 victory.
Yang endorsed Biden shortly after he dropped out of the race in early March, and urged his passionate group of tech-savvy supporters – known as the Yang Gang – to back the Democrat’s bid.
With a campaign slogan featuring the acronym MATH -- “Make America Think Harder” – the entrepreneur energized crowds with a promise of a universal income and stark warnings about the flaws of automation.