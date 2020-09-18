Andrew Yang to make ‘virtual’ visit to Georgia for Biden’s campaign

Yang will address Georgia Democrats at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at an event that also features activist Anjali Enjeti and state Sen. Zahra Karinshak.

The campaign also launched a leadership council Friday for its coalition of Asian American and Pacific Islander supporters that is co-chaired by Karinshak and four other state legislators: State Reps. Bee Nguyen and Sam Park; state Sen. Sheikh Rahman and incoming state Rep. Marvin Lim.