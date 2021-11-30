ajc logo
‘Air support.’ New super PAC boosts Walker’s Senate campaign

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2021, file photo Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during former President Donald Trump's Save America rally in Perry, Ga. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday, Oct. 27, endorsed Herschel Walker's Republican primary bid for a Senate seat in Georgia. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2021, file photo Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during former President Donald Trump's Save America rally in Perry, Ga. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday, Oct. 27, endorsed Herschel Walker’s Republican primary bid for a Senate seat in Georgia. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Senate candidate Herschel Walker is getting some backup from a new super PAC that launched Tuesday to boost the Republican’s campaign.

The organization, called 34N22, plans to provide the former Georgia football running back with some air cover through a GOP primary and a potential general election campaign against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Walker is the frontrunner in the Republican contest, which also features Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, military veteran Kelvin King and former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler.

The political newcomer is buoyed by high name recognition and Donald Trump’s endorsement, though he’ll face increasing scrutiny of his past history of violent and erratic behavior as the 2022 contests near.

The 34N22 PAC plans to finance grassroots canvassing operations, direct-mail leaflets and advertising to promote Walker’s campaign and tearing down Warnock. An initial volley of digital ads over the weekend to urge voters to “join Herschel’s huddle.” And a website calls on Georgians not to “sit on the sideline.”

The super PAC, which is a play on Walker’s football number and the 2022 election, was formally organized earlier this month. Its treasurer is Charles Gantt, who works for a campaign finance firm tied to several pro- Trump super PACs.

The group’s spokesman, Stephen Lawson, was a top deputy to former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the Republican who was defeated by Warnock in the January runoff that flipped control of the Senate.

“34N22 looks forward to providing air support for Herschel Walker’s ground game to help deliver a big win for hardworking Georgians in 2022,” Lawson said.

