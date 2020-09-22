X

Adjusting the reality of a presidential visit to Atlanta

President Donald Trump visits Georgia to talk about an infrastructure overhaul at the UPS Hapeville hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Atlanta. The visit focused on a rule change designed to make it easier to process environmental reviews. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
President Donald Trump visits Georgia to talk about an infrastructure overhaul at the UPS Hapeville hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Atlanta. The visit focused on a rule change designed to make it easier to process environmental reviews. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Political Insider Blog | 38 minutes ago
By Jim Galloway, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In July, Donald Trump paid an official visit to the UPS Hapeville hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to talk about a relaxation in environmental review regulations – a move that the president said would speed the completion of large infrastructure projects.

But during that visit, Trump also said kind things about both U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who is attempting to oust Loeffler from her seat.

Each has incorporated Trump’s compliments into TV ads. And so an official event becomes a campaign event, and reality must be augmented. Above is a photograph of the Trump event, taken by the AJC’s Curtis Compton. Note the logo on the UPS truck behind the president.

We’re told that UPS officials asked that references to their company be erased. The Collins campaign did not:

Screenshot of a Doug Collins TV ad
Screenshot of a Doug Collins TV ad

Credit: Jim Galloway

Credit: Jim Galloway

On the other hand, the Loeffler campaign not only erased UPS logo on the truck, but also made the presidential seal disappear – presumably to address the official/campaign conflict. But they missed one partial UPS logo, which we’ve marked with a red arrow:

Screenshot of a Kelly Loeffler TV ad
Screenshot of a Kelly Loeffler TV ad

Credit: Jim Galloway

Credit: Jim Galloway

They got it on a second try:

Kelly Loeffler TV ad, with all references blurred
Kelly Loeffler TV ad, with all references blurred

Credit: Jim Galloway

Credit: Jim Galloway

About the Author

ajc.com

Jim Galloway

Jim Galloway, the newspaper’s political columnist, has been a writer and editor at the AJC for 41 years.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.