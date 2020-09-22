Adjusting the reality of a presidential visit to Atlanta

In July, Donald Trump paid an official visit to the UPS Hapeville hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to talk about a relaxation in environmental review regulations – a move that the president said would speed the completion of large infrastructure projects.
But during that visit, Trump also said kind things about both U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who is attempting to oust Loeffler from her seat.
Each has incorporated Trump’s compliments into TV ads. And so an official event becomes a campaign event, and reality must be augmented. Above is a photograph of the Trump event, taken by the AJC’s Curtis Compton. Note the logo on the UPS truck behind the president.
We’re told that UPS officials asked that references to their company be erased. The Collins campaign did not:
Credit: Jim Galloway
On the other hand, the Loeffler campaign not only erased UPS logo on the truck, but also made the presidential seal disappear – presumably to address the official/campaign conflict. But they missed one partial UPS logo, which we’ve marked with a red arrow:
Credit: Jim Galloway
They got it on a second try:
Credit: Jim Galloway