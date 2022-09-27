Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’

Walker, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, has promoted phony conspiracy theories about election fraud in the months after the former president was defeated and called on Trump to “get to the bottom of who stole this election” as the rioters rushed the Capitol.

And at a May campaign stop, Walker wouldn’t say whether he thought President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Instead, he said there were “problems” with the vote in Georgia. More recently, however, his campaign has highlighted the “narrow margin” of Biden’s victory.

The election wasn’t stolen. Three separate tallies upheld Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia, an audit of absentee ballot signatures in Cobb County found no cases of fraud, court challenges by Trump allies were squashed, and bipartisan officials — including Trump’s attorney general — have said the election was fair.

There is little doubt that the Hands were inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot. They were arrested after the FBI received tips about their attendance that were backed up by surveillance footage, documentary film clips and location data from their mobile phones.

The Hands face four misdemeanor charges, none involving accusations of violence or property damage. An appeal in their names on a Christian fundraising site described the couple as “targets of the left.”

“They did, and still do, believe that the 2020 presidential election was tampered with and the results are fraudulent,” read the fundraising pitch, which was apparently written by Hand’s father.

Court filings indicate the couple are engaged in discussions with the Justice Department on a possible plea deal, but the documents include few details.

While some people similarly charged have pleaded guilty and probation and community service, Robinson-Hand has had prior run-ins with the law that could complicate a plea deal.

State records indicate that in 2009 she served four months in prison on a five-year sentence on a drug charge for opiates in Taylor County. Most Jan. 6 defendants do not have a prior criminal record, but the few that do generally have faced more scrutiny from federal judges weighing their punishment.