Abrams leans into voting rights issues that dominated 2018 race

The 30-second spot coincides with a broader effort by Abrams to more assertively emphasize voting rights issues that dominated the 2018 midterm, when she emerged as a national advocate for ballot access while Kemp served as the state’s top election official.

The Democrat’s campaign on Wednesday will feature an event in Brooks County with members of “Quitman 10+2.” That’s the name of the group of Black activists in South Georgia who faced charges related to voter fraud after organizing an effort to flip control of the school board.