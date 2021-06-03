Abrams’ Fair Fight launches ad campaign slamming Georgia’s voting restrictions

Fair Fight Action’s statewide ad campaign, narrated by Abrams, urges supporters to “demand your state legislator put Georgians first by fully expanding Medicaid now,” an initiative Republicans have long opposed by claiming it’s too costly and too inflexible.

“Instead of prioritizing COVID relief and fully expanding Medicaid, our lawmakers were busy taking away our freedom to vote,” Abrams said in the ad, which is running in TV and radio format.