Abrams’ Fair Fight launches ad campaign slamming Georgia’s voting restrictions

The voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams launched a seven-figure ad campaign Thursday to promote an expansive federal elections measure and assail Georgia Republicans who adopted a state law that includes new obstacles to the ballot box.
Fair Fight Action’s statewide ad campaign, narrated by Abrams, urges supporters to “demand your state legislator put Georgians first by fully expanding Medicaid now,” an initiative Republicans have long opposed by claiming it’s too costly and too inflexible.
“Instead of prioritizing COVID relief and fully expanding Medicaid, our lawmakers were busy taking away our freedom to vote,” Abrams said in the ad, which is running in TV and radio format.
A separate digital spot warns Georgians that “our freedom to vote is at stake” and stresses the need for a federal overhaul of election rules known as the “For the People Act” that’s now stalled in Washington.
“Congress can pass legislation right now to protect access to the ballot and ensure our voices are heard regardless of race or party,” Abrams said.
Abrams launched Fair Fight after her narrow defeat in the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, who has staunchly criticized a wholesale expansion of Medicaid and signed a rewrite of state election rules that includes new ID requirements for absentee ballots, limits on ballot drop boxes and other restrictions.
Ahead of an expected rematch against Kemp in 2022, Fair Fight and a constellation of other groups Abrams founded have helped promote her priorities, including expanding voting rights, improving access to healthcare and narrowing income inequality.
Her Republican critics have also mobilized. Kemp’s allies started a “Stop Stacey” group aimed at bruising her before the 2022 campaign begins in earnest, and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler launched a conservative-aligned voting group called Greater Georgia to counter Fair Fight.