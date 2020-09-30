A day after first debate, Pence to rally conservatives in Atlanta

With Pence’s appearance, Trump’s campaign is hoping to shore up support with a linchpin of his re-election campaign. After religious voters helped Trump narrowly defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016, there are signs that support has dipped this election.

An August survey by Fox News showed Biden hovering at 28% support among white evangelicals - that’s an improvement of 12 percentage points from Clinton’s performance in 2016 exit polls.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition has become one of the nation’s most influential evangelical advocacy groups since it was founded by Georgia GOP activist Ralph Reed in 2009, and Trump has spoken at several of the group’s events.

Aside from Pence, this year’s agenda includes U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler; Gov. Brian Kemp; anti-tax advocate Grover Norquist; and local pastor Benny Tate.