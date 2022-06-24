ajc logo
Politically Georgia podcast: The push to ease pain at the pump

June 7, 2022 Atalnta - A customer pumps gas at Shell gas station, where the regular price of gasoline approaches close to $5 a gallon, on Peachtree Road near Piedmont Atlanta Spine Center in Buckhead on Tuesday, June 6, 2022. Georgia gas prices hit new heights on Tuesday, according to AAA, with an average statewide cost of $4.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That’s still well below the national average of $4.92 per gallon.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell discuss the federal gas tax suspension proposal Senator Raphael Warnock has been advocating for and the movement that we are now starting to see in Washington, D.C.

Plus, our insiders take you behind the scenes of the January 6th Committee hearings and how the testimony of two Fulton county election workers was received by those at the hearing.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter
