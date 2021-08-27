Podcast: Herschel Walker running for the U.S. Senate

After much speculation and urging from former President Donald Trump, Herschel Walker entered the race for the U.S. Senate. Walker becomes the favorite in the Republican field thanks his fame from playing football at the University of Georgia. But much is not known about his opinions on the issues and how his history of mental illness, including violent episodes he’s publicly addressed, will play in a campaign. AJC Political Insider Patricia Murphy joined host Greg Bluestein in today’s episode to discuss Walker’s candidacy and her recent visit to Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville.