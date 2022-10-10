Planning for U.S. House majority, Georgia Republicans eye leadership spots

“They’re going to have their case to make, and we feel like we’ve got a great case to make,” Ferguson told NBC. “The whip operation’s not just about counting votes; whip operation’s about getting votes. And we can do that.”

Ferguson also isn’t the only member of Georgia’s delegation who hopes to have a more prominent role under a new Republican majority. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is among those vying to become chair of the Budget Committee.

In addition, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is poised to receive committee assignments that were denied to her by Democrats, while also assuming greater influence through the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

That would happen if the GOP takes a narrow majority. The man likely to become House speaker, Kevin McCarthy of California, would need to keep the party unified to pass legislation over the objection of Democrats. That would mean the roughly 40-member Freedom Caucus could make or break any undertaking.

Greene writes often on Twitter about what she hopes Republicans will do if they get back the majority: ban abortion nationwide, build a wall on the southern border as a barrier to illegal immigration and impeach President Joe Biden while undoing anything he has accomplished.

“Republicans in the House with a majority will control the budget,” she wrote in August. “We HAVE TO DEFUND every single thing the Democrats have done.”

Carter’s and Ferguson’s campaigns are less visible. Both have been working behind the scenes to build support among colleagues.

After the election, all Republican members will cast ballots to determine leadership positions such as speaker and whip. And then the party’s Steering Committee, of which Georgia U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk is a member, will meet to determine committee assignments and leaderships.

Carter, a Republican from Pooler, said the campaigning for committee chairmanships is already robust because members are hoping to firm up support with those influential Steering Committee members.

“This is actually what we described as politics within politics because it is like running a campaign,” he said recently. “There are three of us who are running, and all of us are working hard.”

Carter said he wants to become Budget chair because he believes it is past time to balance the books and begin bringing down the national debt. He said that can be done by tightening the eligibility for programs such as Social Security and Medicare.

“We have to stop this spending; we’ve got to balance our budget,” he said. “And I know everybody talks about it, nobody does anything about it.”