Parties converge in McAfee’s courtroom

In the moments before Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee kicked off the hearing, attorneys took their place behind several large wooden tables.

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade sat with prosecutors, along with his personal attorney Andrew Evans. District Attorney Fani Willis was not present.

Behind the defense table are attorneys for defendants Michael Roman, former President Donald Trump and David Shafer, who have led the charge to remove Willis and her office from the case.

Several curious onlookers have also arrived in the courtroom. Among them are defendant Trevian Kutti, who was indicted for her alleged role in the harassment of Fulton poll worker Ruby Freeman, and former DeKalb CEO and Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones. Scott Grubman, an attorney who represented case defendant-turned-witness Ken Chesebro, is sitting with some other lawyers.

On the wall above the jury box are two timers, each set to 90 mins, which is how long defense attorneys and prosecutors will have to make their case to the judge.