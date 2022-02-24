Opinion: Putin goes back to the U.S.S.R.

“Since day 1, President Biden has shown weak leadership on the world stage,” added U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans.

“We need President Trump back,” said U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome.

But Trump’s first comments about Russia and Ukraine immediately raised red flags — instead of condemning Putin, Trump suggested the effort to break off a chunk of Ukraine was ‘genius.’ Trump called Putin ‘very savvy.’

When Trump was in the White House, his critics accused him of trying to undermine NATO, with talk that he wanted the U.S. out of the alliance — a move that would be a gift to Putin.

Ronald Reagan might not recognize some of the voices coming from the Grand Old Party about Russia, with some scoffing at the importance of Ukraine, and others blaming the U.S. and NATO for creating the crisis — echoing arguments from Moscow.

The Ukraine situation is also a reminder of how wrong Barack Obama was in 2012, when he ridiculed Mitt Romney’s assertion that Russia was America’s ‘number one geopolitical foe.’

“The 1980′s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back,” Obama said dismissively at a presidential debate with Romney. Instead of a Cold War approach, Obama argued al-Qaeda was America’s biggest threat.

In recent days, the Pentagon has shifted extra U.S. soldiers, fighter jets, and attack helicopters into Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Baltics — as the former Soviet satellites are now all NATO allies.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, the borders of Europe have remained remarkably stable — except for Ukraine and Russia. In 2014, Putin took the Crimea from Ukraine, starting an eight-year border dispute that led to this standoff.

“Should Russia invade Ukraine, there will be only losers,” former Georgia U.S. Senator Sam Nunn warned earlier this month.

How far does Putin go? That’s the unsettling question not only for Europe, but also for the United States.

