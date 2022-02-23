Georgia delegation urges stronger response to Russia after Ukraine invasion

“For months, Russia has slowly but surely positioned military assets for an invasion while being met with nothing but a daily drip of idle tough talk from the administration,” the congressman from West Point said in a statement. “The writing was on the wall for an invasion, yet the Biden Administration refused to read it.”

Congressman Rick Allen, R-Augusta, agreed. “The financial sanctions President Biden announced today are too little and too late,” he said. “As a result of his inaction to deter Russian aggression, Russia has now further invaded and put our partner Ukraine — and the security of Europe — in grave danger.”

While not criticizing Biden, Democrats said that indicated they wanted the U.S. to send a strong message to Moscow.

“At this critical moment, the international community must remain united and forcefully respond to Russian encroachments on Ukrainian sovereignty, while working to resolve this situation as peacefully as possible,” Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, R-Suwanee, said. “Autocrats across the globe are watching.”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, the longest-serving member of Congress from Georgia, praised Biden’s leadership on the international stage. He also noted that Americans are likely to feel some effects of the international conflict.

“While this crisis will undoubtedly impact America’s supply chain, gas prices, and other elements of our economy, we must stand with the international community in holding Russia accountable for its aggression,” the Albany Democrat said.

More reaction from members of Georgia’s congressional delegation after Russia invaded Ukraine.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler: “Now is the time to show our strength and resolve by swiftly and decisively sanctioning Moscow. We cannot turn a blind eye to Russia’s dictatorial, imperialistic regime.”

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens: “While President Biden’s new sanctions are a step in the right direction, they’re too little too late. If Biden had truly wanted to deter Putin from invading Ukraine, he would have imposed crippling sanctions weeks ago.”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome: “Peace through strength. That only worked when we had a POTUS the world recognized as strong. Sold out and corrupt isn’t strong, it’s the most easily recognized form of weakness. And that’s what the world knows about Joe Biden.”

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville: Highlighting a tweet from 2020 by Biden regarding standing up to Putin. “You’re not going ‘toe-to-toe’ with Putin, Mr. President, you’re kowtowing to him.”

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton: “Putin’s obsession with restoring the old Soviet Union has led to unprovoked and unnecessary aggressive military action. Biden should have issued sanctions long ago.”