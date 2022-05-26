Opinion: Perdue and Hice had better options than Trump

Days after ridiculing polls that showed him losing by 30 points, Perdue was blown out by much more, as Kemp won every single county in the state.

Perdue lost by staggering numbers in the Atlanta metro area: 80-16% in Cobb County, 76-19% in Cherokee, 78-18% in Gwinnett, 77-19% in Henry. You get the picture.

The numbers were closer, but no less impactful in the race for Georgia Secretary of State, as incumbent Brad Raffensperger — who stood up to Trump more than anyone else in Georgia after the 2020 election — not only defeated Hice but avoided a runoff.

Even more so than Perdue, Hice ran a campaign that was centered squarely on Trump’s false claims that Raffensperger ran an election operation in Georgia which was rotten to the core.

“Georgia deserves a Secretary of State who will restore confidence in our election system,” Hice argued.

Both Perdue and Hice ran underwhelming primary campaigns with few TV ads in the final weeks —almost like their hearts weren’t really in the race to begin with.

Hice could have easily won re-election to Congress this year, positioning himself for a much larger role on Capitol Hill — especially with Republicans favored to win back the U.S. House.

Perdue and Hice both had a clear choice after the 2020 elections. They could have focused on economic issues of interest to Georgia workers and businesses.

Instead, they chose the Donald Trump election vendetta tour.

The voters of Georgia were not interested in settling Trump’s scores.

