Opinion: Marjorie Taylor Greene takes the easy way out

Experts on congressional procedure were underwhelmed.

“Interesting choice,” said Josh Huder, a congressional expert at Georgetown University, who said Greene could run into issues with the Constitution.

That’s because in Article I, Section 5, the Constitution specifically says a recorded vote can be ordered ‘at the Desire of one-fifth of those Present.’

“It’s a low bar to clear but it also highlights the overwhelming majority of bills the House passes are bipartisan and non-controversial,” Huder explained.

Making the case for the new rule, Greene darkly hints that all sorts of unknown stuff is being pushed through Congress on voice votes — when what’s really happening is that bipartisan bills are being swiftly approved by lawmakers.

“Voice votes make the chamber function,” said Sarah Binder, a congressional expert at George Washington University.

“In a legislative environment with competing demands on 435 lawmakers’ time, allowing non-controversial measures to be adopted by voice votes makes the world go round,” Binder added.

For example, this week the House approved a resolution — by voice vote — condemning a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Texas earlier this year.

Greene could have stood up on the House floor and asked for a vote.

But she did not.

In sum, Greene doesn’t need to change the rules to force a vote on everything in the House.

The Georgia Republican already has the power to do that.

All she has to do is walk over to the House floor, request a vote, and get enough allies to back her up.

Evidently, Greene has already determined that she has better ways to use her time.

