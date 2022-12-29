BreakingNews
UPDATE: 1 dead after 2 teens fall into partially frozen Cobb lake
ajc logo
X

Opinion: Immigration, spending key to GOP agenda in Congress

Washington Insider
By Jamie Dupree, For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

While Republicans must still decide who should be the next Speaker of the House, the GOP legislative agenda in Congress is fairly clear, emphasizing tougher measures against illegal immigration, along with calls for spending restraint.

Immigration could be the biggest flashpoint as Republicans have vowed to hold hearings at the border to highlight the surge in migrants — as well as the threat of fentanyl and other illegal drugs coming in from Mexico.

“Undoubtedly, there is a crisis at our Southern Border,” U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, wrote in a recent letter to President Biden.

Republicans have repeatedly called for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign — with Clyde and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, already signing onto an impeachment resolution against the DHS chief.

“Our southern border is being invaded so badly,” Greene said.

The GOP’s legislative response is likely to include money to resume the construction of a border wall, along with more agents for the Border Patrol.

“This invasion would not be happening if our federal government took border security seriously,” argued U.S. Rep.-Elect Mike Collins, who will take his seat on Jan. 3.

Other parts of the House GOP agenda — known as the ‘Commitment to America’ — remain a bit cloudy. Repealing ‘Obamacare’ used to be a main policy goal for Republicans — but not anymore.

Instead, Republicans are back to buzz phrases about improving the ‘doctor-patient relationship,’ ‘expanding access to patient-centered technologies,’ and ‘affordability solutions.’

Republicans haven’t lost their focus on the budget, especially with the federal debt now over $31 trillion.

“Congress must rein in the spending,” said U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler.

While some lawmakers like U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, are certain to press for a balanced budget plan, GOP budget-cutting efforts may get off to a slow start.

Originally, House Republicans talked about voting on the first day of the new session to repeal the $80 billion authorized by Democrats for new workers at the IRS.

That echoed the busy first day in 1995 on the ‘Contract With America’ with Georgia’s Newt Gingrich at the helm.

But this time, the GOP legislative plans for Jan. 3 have been sidelined because of the internal fight over who should be Speaker.

Committee chairs remain unfilled; GOP lawmakers don’t have committee assignments, new rules are on hold, and there’s little policy being discussed.

Instead, it’s been all about the ethics problems of a new Republican from New York and continued questions about Kevin McCarthy’s bid to be Speaker.

The GOP agenda will certainly survive those two soap operas, but it’s a somewhat inauspicious start to the new majority for U.S. House Republicans.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com

About the Author

Jamie Dupree
Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Homeowners speak out against HOAs at the Georgia Capitol1h ago

Credit: Michael Wyke

Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘It’s just a stepping stone’: Two programs try cash to alleviate poverty
2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves acquire reliever Lucas Luetge, outfielder Eli White
8h ago

Credit: AP

Braves acquire reliever Lucas Luetge, outfielder Eli White
8h ago

Guess what Atlanta Googled most in 2022? Amazingly, not ‘285′
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

The questions that will shape Georgia politics in 2023
2h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
Georgians in the Jan. 6 report back in power for next election, too
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Front page editorial from the AJC Editor: Dangerous dwellings damage our community
9h ago
EXPLAINER: How blizzard stunned even winter-wise Buffalo
13h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top