Opinion: Georgia’s Bishop brings home the bacon

Now the Dean of the Georgia delegation in Congress, Bishop is by no means a household name — but as the only state lawmaker on the powerful U.S. House Appropriations Committee, he has become a conduit for funneling federal dollars into various state and local programs.

And Bishop makes no apologies about bringing money back to southwest Georgia.

Just in the past week, Bishop helped win committee approval for $2 million to control an invasive water plant known as hydrilla, touting his support for waterways in his district.

“It negatively affects water quality, the economy, and local businesses,” Bishop said of the watery weed.

That was just a start, as Bishop made sure a series of government funding bills for 2023 included a variety of projects for the state.

In recent days, there was money for a new water tank in Bainbridge, funding for Columbus State University, money for Alzheimer’s treatment training in Georgia, a medical clinic in Macon, a 911 equipment upgrade for Miller County, a plan to expand wireless, high-speed internet service in Seminole County, resources to deal with child abuse in southwest Georgia, and more.

You get the picture.

Now 75 years old, Bishop has been quietly rising in seniority on the Appropriations Committee. If he wins another term in November, he would likely be the third-ranking Democrat on that key U.S. House panel.

For Republicans like Greene, refusing to ask Congress for money to fund local projects in her district is a feather in her cap.

But there are plenty of ways to do your job on Capitol Hill. For Sanford Bishop, bringing home the bacon is not something to be ashamed of.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and the Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com