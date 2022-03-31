Opinion: Georgia at the tip of the spear

But even as the war drags on, lawmakers say it would be wrong to think that Ukraine is the sole target of the Russian regime.

“Vladimir Putin had no intention of stopping in Ukraine,” warned U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton.

At a House hearing this week, Scott said the U.S. cannot ignore other places where the Russians have based their troops and/or forcibly taken territory — like Transnistria in Moldova and South Ossetia in Georgia (the country).

“Russia is still across the border in other countries,” Scott said. “We need to restore the integrity of those territorial boundaries as well.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has also sparked new support in Congress for the idea of again basing more U.S. soldiers in Europe.

For example, Poland not only wants a permanent U.S. military base, but the Polish government has even offered to pay up to $2 billion to build those facilities to host American forces.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever heard of a country willing to pay for it,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala.

The idea is simple — instead of leaving U.S. troops based at Fort Stewart in Georgia or any other military base at home — have them in Poland, the Baltics, Romania, and other Eastern European nations that fear Russian advances.

It’s a big switch from Donald Trump’s plan to make big cuts in U.S. force levels in Europe.

“Many of us never anticipated a land war in Europe again,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., who said Putin had made a major mistake. “He has unified Republicans and Democrats.”

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and the Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com