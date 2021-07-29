Opinion: Clyde faces more blowback over ‘tourist’ remark

As U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., zeroed in on Clyde, the anger quickly boiled over.

“Did you watch the testimony of the Capitol officers?” Raskin asked the Georgia Republican.

“It’s absolutely irrelevant,” said an aggravated Clyde, refusing to publicly say if he had seen the Jan. 6 committee testimony.

“They weren’t tourists, they were terrorists,” Raskin said to Clyde repeatedly, as the temperature quickly soared in the small Rules Committee room on the third floor of the Capitol.

The ‘tourist’ remark by Clyde — which he claims has been taken out of context — has developed a life of its own, and does not seem to be going away.

“I stand by that statement,” Clyde said, as the discussion then veered into Clyde’s opposition to a bill awarding gold medals to officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6. (Clyde said he supported a different bill.)

The exchange showcased the completely different reaction to the attack on the Capitol, with Republicans denouncing the investigation as a political show, and Democrats emphasizing the severity of the events.

“I felt the ongoing trauma of the officers,” said U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, after Tuesday’s hearing. “Those officers successfully stood between a terrorist mob and tyranny.”

Republicans saw only politics, and most importantly, an attack on Donald Trump.

“Just like both impeachments, this 1/6 Select Committee will be a total kangaroo court!” proclaimed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro.

Hice initially called the Capitol attack ‘our 1776 moment,’ before deleting that social media post on Instagram.

While most Democrats have forgotten about that Hice comment, it’s a different story for Clyde.

“Normal tourists don’t electrocute police officers with tasers,” said U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. Democrats aren’t going to let Clyde move on anytime soon from Jan. 6.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and the Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com