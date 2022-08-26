‘No fluke’: Democrats to gather in Columbus to recharge

Combined Shape Caption Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faces a tight race in his bid for reelection while the party's other candidates, such as gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, are slightly trailing their GOP rivals. Credit: Associated Press Credit: Associated Press Combined Shape Caption Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faces a tight race in his bid for reelection while the party's other candidates, such as gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, are slightly trailing their GOP rivals. Credit: Associated Press Credit: Associated Press

Republicans, meanwhile, have continued to pummel their opponents over the nation’s wobbly economy, which remains the top concern for many midterm voters. Gov. Brian Kemp talks about “Biden-Abrams inflation,” while Senate hopeful Herschel Walker blasts “reckless spending” in Washington.

“Our condolences to the people of Columbus, who must witness Georgia Democrats celebrate turning an economic recovery into 40-year high inflation and a recession,” said Garrison Douglas of the Republican National Committee.

Tired and angry

The selection of Columbus for the convention was also designed to show that the party is mobilizing far beyond metro Atlanta, the biggest trove of Democratic votes.

It’s meant as a shot in the arm for U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, a veteran Democrat who faces a feisty challenge from Republican Chris West in the 2nd Congressional District, which spans from Columbus through much of southwest Georgia.

Up-and-coming party figures will also use the convention to push for more resources and call for a sharper strategic focus.

Nabilah Islam, a former congressional candidate now in a tight battle for a suburban state Senate seat, said voters are “rightfully angry at Republicans for overreaching in our lives.” But she said Democrats need to channel that outrage over GOP policies into concrete action.

Nabilah Islam, who is running for a state Senate seat, says that "for Democrats to have a chance of winning statewide, we're going to have to continue investing in diverse communities like mine in Gwinnett County."

“For Democrats to have a chance of winning statewide, we’re going to have to continue investing in diverse communities like mine in Gwinnett County,” she said. “Gwinnett is at the epicenter of Georgia’s evolution from red to blue — and we’re working hard to reach every voter possible.”

Some hope it will also recharge weary activists and voters. John Hayes, an Albany Democrat running for the state House, said he’s noticed waning enthusiasm from some voters exhausted after a string of nationally watched elections.

“Voters are tired. But there’s never been a greater time or a greater need for voter education. That tiredness has led to a degree of apathy and hopelessness where they don’t believe their vote is going to matter,” he said. “This year we’re staring change right in the face.”

Williams, the party chair, acknowledges the struggle to keep voters motivated. But she said Democrats shouldn’t be afraid to trumpet the party’s wins, including the move to curb prescription drug prices.

For her, the convention’s setting is deeply personal. She was born in a Columbus hospital, and her grandmother succumbed to complications from diabetes in the same city after a long struggle.

Now, Williams said, she has the chance to remind voters that the new health care law includes a $35 monthly cap on the cost of an insulin prescription for Medicare recipients.

“It’s transformational for seniors,” she said. “We get to deliver a message of hope.”