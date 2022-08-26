ajc logo
‘No fluke’: Democrats to gather in Columbus to recharge

Conditions are not ideal for Democrats running this year's elections despite the party's significant gains in 2020. High inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings are among the problems they face. But U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, the chair of the state Democratic Party, remains upbeat. "A lot of people are writing us off, saying 2020 was a fluke," Williams said. "But it was no fluke. It was about hard work and mobilizing in every county. Georgia Democrats have delivered, and we're going to continue that momentum."

Conditions are not ideal for Democrats running this year's elections despite the party's significant gains in 2020. High inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings are among the problems they face. But U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, the chair of the state Democratic Party, remains upbeat. “A lot of people are writing us off, saying 2020 was a fluke,” Williams said. “But it was no fluke. It was about hard work and mobilizing in every county. Georgia Democrats have delivered, and we’re going to continue that momentum.” (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia’s top Democrats will gather Saturday in Columbus ahead of the final sprint to the November midterms, with plans to showcase the party’s diverse slate and energize delegates with promises to preserve abortion rights and promote President Joe Biden’s recent policy wins.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, gubernatorial contender Stacey Abrams and other candidates will address a crowd of Democratic activists from each of Georgia’s 159 counties as the party pushes to build on its gains from the last election season in a challenging political climate.

Democrats face electoral headwinds amid high inflation and Biden’s low approval ratings, with polls showing Warnock in a tight race for the U.S. Senate while other candidates are slightly trailing their GOP rivals.

But party officials hope to leverage recent policy triumphs, including the newly signed federal climate, tax and health care law and the rollout of a plan this week to wipe out some student loan debt.

“A lot of people are writing us off, saying 2020 was a fluke,” said U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, the party’s chairwoman. “But it was no fluke. It was about hard work and mobilizing in every county. Georgia Democrats have delivered, and we’re going to continue that momentum.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faces a tight race in his bid for reelection while the party's other candidates, such as gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, are slightly trailing their GOP rivals.

Credit: Associated Press

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faces a tight race in his bid for reelection while the party's other candidates, such as gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, are slightly trailing their GOP rivals.

Credit: Associated Press

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faces a tight race in his bid for reelection while the party's other candidates, such as gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, are slightly trailing their GOP rivals.

Credit: Associated Press

Credit: Associated Press

Republicans, meanwhile, have continued to pummel their opponents over the nation’s wobbly economy, which remains the top concern for many midterm voters. Gov. Brian Kemp talks about “Biden-Abrams inflation,” while Senate hopeful Herschel Walker blasts “reckless spending” in Washington.

“Our condolences to the people of Columbus, who must witness Georgia Democrats celebrate turning an economic recovery into 40-year high inflation and a recession,” said Garrison Douglas of the Republican National Committee.

Tired and angry

The selection of Columbus for the convention was also designed to show that the party is mobilizing far beyond metro Atlanta, the biggest trove of Democratic votes.

It’s meant as a shot in the arm for U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, a veteran Democrat who faces a feisty challenge from Republican Chris West in the 2nd Congressional District, which spans from Columbus through much of southwest Georgia.

Up-and-coming party figures will also use the convention to push for more resources and call for a sharper strategic focus.

Nabilah Islam, a former congressional candidate now in a tight battle for a suburban state Senate seat, said voters are “rightfully angry at Republicans for overreaching in our lives.” But she said Democrats need to channel that outrage over GOP policies into concrete action.

Nabilah Islam, who is running for a state Senate seat, says that "for Democrats to have a chance of winning statewide, we're going to have to continue investing in diverse communities like mine in Gwinnett County."

Credit: TNS

Nabilah Islam, who is running for a state Senate seat, says that “for Democrats to have a chance of winning statewide, we’re going to have to continue investing in diverse communities like mine in Gwinnett County.” (Nabilah Islam/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Nabilah Islam, who is running for a state Senate seat, says that “for Democrats to have a chance of winning statewide, we’re going to have to continue investing in diverse communities like mine in Gwinnett County.” (Nabilah Islam/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

“For Democrats to have a chance of winning statewide, we’re going to have to continue investing in diverse communities like mine in Gwinnett County,” she said. “Gwinnett is at the epicenter of Georgia’s evolution from red to blue — and we’re working hard to reach every voter possible.”

Some hope it will also recharge weary activists and voters. John Hayes, an Albany Democrat running for the state House, said he’s noticed waning enthusiasm from some voters exhausted after a string of nationally watched elections.

“Voters are tired. But there’s never been a greater time or a greater need for voter education. That tiredness has led to a degree of apathy and hopelessness where they don’t believe their vote is going to matter,” he said. “This year we’re staring change right in the face.”

Williams, the party chair, acknowledges the struggle to keep voters motivated. But she said Democrats shouldn’t be afraid to trumpet the party’s wins, including the move to curb prescription drug prices.

For her, the convention’s setting is deeply personal. She was born in a Columbus hospital, and her grandmother succumbed to complications from diabetes in the same city after a long struggle.

Now, Williams said, she has the chance to remind voters that the new health care law includes a $35 monthly cap on the cost of an insulin prescription for Medicare recipients.

“It’s transformational for seniors,” she said. “We get to deliver a message of hope.”

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

